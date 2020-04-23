Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,316 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Edward Jones began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 389,415 shares of company stock valued at $64,512,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.14. 6,659,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,285,984. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 770.74, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

