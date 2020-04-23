Middleton & Co Inc MA Grows Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

MDLZ traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. 5,681,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,985,722. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.