Middleton & Co Inc MA Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,807 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.48. 8,317,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.