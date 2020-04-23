Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,992,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 425,338 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,854,000 after buying an additional 274,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.82. 2,394,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,612. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

