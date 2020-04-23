Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $10.78 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,734. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.64 and a 200 day moving average of $269.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

