Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.1% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $184.75. 13,848,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.17. The firm has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

