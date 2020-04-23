Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,703,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.