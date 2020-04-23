Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,757 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.12. 751,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,341. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.