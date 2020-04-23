Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $181.92. 1,201,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

