Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $386,000 Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.41. 1,366,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,407. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

