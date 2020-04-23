Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $815,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after buying an additional 134,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $147.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,711. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

