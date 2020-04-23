Middleton & Co Inc MA Increases Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,957 shares of company stock worth $4,549,366. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.76. The stock had a trading volume of 148,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.