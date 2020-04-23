Middleton & Co Inc MA Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.1% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.02. 4,836,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,898,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

