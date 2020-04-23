Middleton & Co Inc MA Invests $371,000 in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,403,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.60.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.34. 11,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.74. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

