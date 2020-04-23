Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. 5,126,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.