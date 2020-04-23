Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.06. 7,192,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,636. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.82 and a 200 day moving average of $305.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

