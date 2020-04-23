Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,653. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

