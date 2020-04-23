Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

