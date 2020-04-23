Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,436,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,072,828. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.