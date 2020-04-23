Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.8% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY traded up $9.96 on Wednesday, hitting $368.26. The company had a trading volume of 994,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.82.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

