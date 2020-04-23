Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 125 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $15.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.59. 2,321,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,501. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.30 and its 200 day moving average is $310.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

