Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 21,948 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,731. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

