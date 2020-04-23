Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 390 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $14.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.85. 1,258,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.55. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

