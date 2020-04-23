Middleton & Co Inc MA Takes $272,000 Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.11. 1,071,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.36 and its 200-day moving average is $272.02. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.36.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

