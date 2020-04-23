Middleton & Co Inc MA Takes Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,742,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

