MinexCoin (MNX) Price Hits $0.0293 on Exchanges

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $185,768.55 and $16.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,597,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,349,826 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

