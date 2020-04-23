Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Earnings Results

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $26.23. 16,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.44. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

In other news, President Bob Farahi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 398,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,109.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

