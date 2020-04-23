Monetha Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $76,166.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Monetha has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $76,166.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Monetha has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.02612762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00214076 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin, Tidex, OKEx, Binance and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

