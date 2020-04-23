Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Trimmed by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,201. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.