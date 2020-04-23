Moreno Evelyn V Buys Shares of 14,889 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded up $10.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.98. 2,040,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,094. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.43 and a 200 day moving average of $227.37. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.