Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Novartis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.30. 2,214,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,184. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

