Moreno Evelyn V Has $4.67 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 173,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,309,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,737.4% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.0% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,972. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.48. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.