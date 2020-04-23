Moreno Evelyn V Sells 1,115 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after buying an additional 1,415,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

