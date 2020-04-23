Moreno Evelyn V Sells 1,400 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day moving average is $225.83. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

