Moreno Evelyn V Sells 603 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.59.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

