Moreno Evelyn V Sells 650 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.78 on Thursday, hitting $1,267.19. 958,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $864.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,190.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

