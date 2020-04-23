MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Cut to “In-Line” at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital cut shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.94.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $666.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,169,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,368,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after buying an additional 625,910 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 296,107 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

