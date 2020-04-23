M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. M&T Bank has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

