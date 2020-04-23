Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.39. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 3,725,658 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Also, VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,304,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.