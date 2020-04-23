Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $105.50. 200,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $120.23.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.