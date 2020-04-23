Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

NDAQ traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $103.06. 59,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.49. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 28,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

