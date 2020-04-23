National Bank Financial Boosts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$11.25

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.48 on Thursday, reaching C$10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 834,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 7.28. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.11.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$41,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 533,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,390,211.20. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total transaction of C$113,081.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,688.32.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

