National Bank Financial Boosts Semafo (TSE:SMF) Price Target to C$5.00

Semafo (TSE:SMF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.29.

Get Semafo alerts:

Semafo stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.88. 1,153,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Semafo has a fifty-two week low of C$1.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.06.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$134.53 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Semafo will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.