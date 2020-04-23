National Bank Financial Boosts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$8.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

YRI has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE:YRI traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.74. 7,270,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,402. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.90. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.41 and a twelve month high of C$6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$506.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total value of C$122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,043,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,545,039.24. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,511,744.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,309 shares of company stock valued at $510,916.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

