National Bank Financial Cuts Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$6.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.62 and a 12 month high of C$5.91.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

