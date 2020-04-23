National Bank Financial Downgrades Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) to Sector Perform

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$33.00. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

PAAS stock traded up C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 859,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,215. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$13.83 and a one year high of C$34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,801,436.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

