National Bank Financial Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.20

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CR. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crew Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.24. 1,841,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$1.23. The company has a market cap of $36.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.04.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.