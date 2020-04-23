National Bank Financial Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$11.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

PSK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of TSE PSK traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.45. 688,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.17.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

