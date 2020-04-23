National Bank Financial Lowers Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$4.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.98% from the stock’s current price.

VII has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.02.

VII traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,253. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$672.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

