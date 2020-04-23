National Bank Financial Lowers TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$2.25

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 147.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOG. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TORC Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.05.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TSE:TOG traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.91. 1,283,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.23.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$141.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.